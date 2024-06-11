31 minutes ago

Crystal Palace has showered praise on Jordan Ayew for his exceptional hat-trick display in Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic on Monday night.

The 32-year-old forward showcased his brilliance at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, playing a pivotal role in the Black Stars' thrilling 4-3 victory in matchday four of the qualifiers.

Expressing admiration for Ayew's outstanding performance, Crystal Palace acknowledged his remarkable achievement on their official platform.

They shared a post that read, "Jordan Ayew 👏👏👏 A hat-trick and a win," accompanied by three applause emojis and the Ghana flag.

Ayew's hat-trick, scored in the 6th, 60th, and 69th minutes, propelled Ghana to victory, securing their position at the top of the group in the qualifiers.

His first hat-trick for Ghana dates back to a pre-World Cup friendly against South Korea in 2014.

Ayew, who came on as a substitute in the 6th minute, made an instant impact by finding the back of the net just five minutes later, courtesy of a cross from his brother Andre Ayew.

He further showcased his prowess with a long-range effort in the 53rd minute before completing his hat-trick with a decisive finish in the 89th minute.

Ayew's stellar performance contributed significantly to Ghana's second consecutive win under Coach Otto Addo, emphasizing his value as one of the team's most experienced and reliable players.

With seven goals in his last five appearances for the Black Stars, Ayew currently leads the scoring charts for Ghana in the qualifiers, highlighting his importance to the team's success.