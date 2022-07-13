2 hours ago

English Premier League side Crystal Palace is interested in AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan, valued by the English club at 10-12 million euros.

There is still no official negotiation between the parties, but the operation, given the interest that Roma has towards Zaha, could have a positive outcome.

AS Roma also wants to sign Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace as they are close to selling Nicolo Zaniolo to Juventus.

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Crystal Palace is interested in Felix Afena-Gyan and is ready to make an offer for the Ghanaian.

The London club would be willing to spend between 10 and 12 million on the number 64 player, who could unlock the Zaha deal.

Roma, in fact, are interested in the Ivorian star of Crystal Palace and would like to take him in this transfer market.

The perfect assist comes from Felix, who could unlock the deal. The Giallorossi, in fact, could take advantage of the situation to get a discount on the twenty-nine-year-old Wilfred Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha is a force at Crystal Palace, a player with excellent speed and good technique, last season he scored 14 goals and provided 1 assist in 33 Premier League appearances.

The winger is flexible and can play both right and left flank and if necessary also as a central striker thanks to his physique, Zaha would certainly be an important arrow in the bow available to Mourinho.

The negotiation could take off soon because Zaha despite being a very important player for Palace (429 appearances with 83 goals and 73 assists) has a contract expiring in June 2023 and the idea of ​​a landing in Serie A may not bad for the Ivorian winger.