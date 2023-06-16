1 hour ago

Crystal Palace, the English Premier League side, has decided to release young full-back Joshua Addae ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The club has chosen not to renew his contract, leading to his departure.

Nineteen-year-old Addae, who is of English-born Ghanaian descent, had a brief spell at Crystal Palace, primarily featuring for the club's Under-21 side.

He made only two appearances during the recently concluded season.

Addae initially joined Crystal Palace's Under-18s in January 2022, following his time at Langley F.C. He later progressed to the Under-21 side in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

Known for his modern style of play, Addae is a versatile right-back who possesses strong defensive skills along with attacking prowess.

He also has experience playing as a wing-back, showcasing his adaptability on the field.

As Addae embarks on the next phase of his football journey, he will be seeking new opportunities to further develop his talents and make an impact in the game.