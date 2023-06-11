36 minutes ago

Premier League club Crystal Palace is highly impressed with the outstanding performance of Jordan Ayew in the recently concluded season and is keen to offer him a new contract extension.

The 31-year-old forward's current contract with the Eagles is set to expire soon, but it seems his stay at Selhurst Park will be prolonged with the offer of another year extension.

Ayew initially had a shaky start to the season but found his rhythm in the latter part, making valuable contributions to the team. He was involved in seven goals, scoring four and providing three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Despite the imminent appointment of a new coach, Jordan Ayew's impressive performances have already earned him a one-year contract extension, regardless of the decision made by the incoming manager.

Furthermore, Ayew's form has also caught the attention of the Ghana national team selectors, as he has been included in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on June 18.

Crystal Palace recognizes Ayew's value and is eager to secure his services for the foreseeable future, as they believe his contributions on and off the pitch have been instrumental to the team's success.