2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has sealed a season-long loan move to League One side Charlton Athletic.

The youngster needs regular game time in order to aid his development as the U23 is not giving him the needed competition.

"It feels really good to be a Charlton player. I've been waiting a long time for this and I'm just thankful to God and thankful to everyone for making it happen. I'm excited to get started," Rak-Sakyi said.

"There were a lot of clubs interested but I chose Charlton because it's close to home, the fans are really good, the club has a big history and it gives a platform for young players to express themselves."

London-born Ghanaian teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was named Crystal Palace’s Under-23 Player of the Season.

The forward was instrumental as he helped Palace finish fifth in the Premier League 2 Division 1, their first campaign in the top flight of Academy football. The youngster has been a delight to watch for the club's academy and was rightly named as the club's academy player of the year at the end of the campaign.

But the 19-year-old winger made just two appearances for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League last season.

In between those appearances, Rak-Sakyi was in prolific form for the Eagles' U23 side.

He scored an impressive 19 goals and provided six assists in just 27 games for the U23s.

Rak-Sakyi joined Palace in 2019 from Chelsea and worked his way to being a regular for the Under-18 side in 2020/21, during which time he began to earn minutes with the Under-23s for his performances.

He has also been capped by England U20s and scored on his debut.