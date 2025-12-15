The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public against sharing sexually explicit videos and photographs involving Senior High School students, cautioning that offenders could face prison sentences of five years or more.

In a public notice issued on Monday, December 15, 2025, the Authority said the circulation of such content constitutes a serious criminal offence under Ghana’s laws. It cited Section 62 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which prohibits the creation, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

“The public is hereby reminded that it is a crime to share indecent videos and images of children as specified in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). Section 62 of the Act states that a person shall not take, produce, publish/stream, or possess an indecent image or photograph of a child in a computer system or on an electronic device such as a mobile phone”, the notice read.

The CSA stressed that any individual, blogger or institution found circulating sexually explicit videos or photographs of children will face severe penalties under the law.

“Any person, blogger or institution who is found circulating sexually explicit videos or photographs of children is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years,” the Authority warned.

The Authority also urged members of the public who receive such content to delete it immediately and refrain from forwarding it, noting that sharing the material itself amounts to committing an offence.

It further called on the public to report individuals and bloggers involved in circulating the explicit content to the CSA’s cybersecurity and cybercrime incident reporting channels for prompt action.