1 hour ago

The 34th ordinary session of the CORAF board of directors meeting took place at the Head office of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Accra.

The meeting brought together key players, heads, and directors from CORAF as well as CSIR to discuss and deliberate on science, technology, and innovations in the field of agriculture.

CORAF is an association of West and Central African Research Organizations, with donators and partners.

The ordinary session of the CORAF board of directors meeting takes place once every six months across the sub-region, of which the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research was privileged to host the 34th session.

Speaking to the media, Director-General of CSIR Prof. Paul P. Bonus indicated that his outfit has organized an exhibition as part of the one-day meeting. “We organized this one-day open day and exhibition to let our colleagues know what research and breakthroughs we are having. This is also to show our donors and regional bodies our achievements.”

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, during his opening remarks, called on farmers in Ghana and the sub-region to embrace and adopt the use of technology and science to improve on their production output to address the issues of food security.

“As we convene here today, we are faced with numerous challenges that require our urgent attention and concerted efforts. One such challenge is ensuring food security, not in Ghana but across the entire sub-region.”

“The role of science and technology in advancing agricultural production cannot be overemphasized. We must harness the power of scientific advancements to enable our farmers to produce more, lose less, improve productivity and enhance livelihoods.”

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Achempong, who gave the keynote address, said phase two of the planting for food and jobs would be geared toward smart agricultural import credit linked to market support.

According to them, the program would focus on 11 priority commodities aimed at addressing food security in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Sector Minister, at the 34th Ordinary session of the CORAF Board of Directors meeting, the Acting Director of Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation directorate, Josephine Ivy Quagrainie, said efforts need to be geared towards the attainment of the target set for the second phase of the planting for food and jobs program.

Source: citifmonline