5 hours ago

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are calling on the government to provide a clear timeline for the newly introduced GH¢1 fuel levy, cautioning that without a defined endpoint, the charge risks becoming a permanent financial burden on Ghanaians.

The levy, which came into effect on July 16, 2025, is part of the government’s efforts to raise funds for the energy sector. However, CSOs are expressing concerns about its long-term implications, citing past instances where temporary levies became entrenched.

Speaking at a policy forum ahead of the mid-year budget review on July 24, Abdul Karim Mohammed, Coordinator of the Economic Governance Platform, criticised the government's lack of transparency regarding the levy’s duration.

“There is no sunset clause. We have no idea how long this GH¢1 levy will last,” Mohammed said. “It reflects a pattern of what I would call ‘lazy revenue mobilisation’. We’ve seen this before with the toll recovery levy under President Kufuor and the ESLA levy under President Mahama—both of which still exist.”

He added that the cumulative impact of fuel-related taxes significantly affects the economy, particularly by driving up the cost of transportation, goods, and services.

“Whenever fuel prices rise, it triggers a ripple effect throughout the economy. The government must provide clear assurance that this levy won’t become another permanent fixture.”

The CSOs are preparing a formal petition to the Ministry of Finance, urging the inclusion of sunset provisions and greater accountability in the rollout of the levy.