3 hours ago

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana under the leadership of the Ghana CSOs Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have started implementing interventions to complement government’s efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.

In a release signed by Mr George Osei-Akoto Bimpeh, on behalf of members of Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it said the Platform would in the coming days, roll out the first phase of implementation of the CSOs COVID-19 Response Fund in the localities of Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi.

Ghana confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 12th and has since reported a total of 378 infections, six deaths and four recoveries as at April 10, 2020, with new cases being recorded in the Eastern Region.

The Ghana CSOs Platform on March 30th launched a COVID-19 Response Fund to be managed by a nine-member committee drawn from its membership and other strategic partners.

The Fund is currently mobilizing donations in cash and in kind from CSOs, individual philanthropists and the public in general, which has yielded GH¢ 83,850 out of a target of GH¢ 200,000 to support the poor and vulnerable within the period of the pandemic.

It said the implementation of the Fund would be done in phases with the first phase targeting Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), street children, the aged and mentally challenged in the three locations.

The statement said food items such as bags of rice, gallons of vegetable oil, water and soap would be provided to support the daily needs of the identified groups, particularly during the lockdown period.

It is expected that about 3,000 households would benefit from the intervention.

The statement said the COVID-19 Response Committee would be monitoring the implementation of the Funds to ensure that the items reached the targeted beneficiaries.

It said the Platform was grateful for the generous contributions received so far and counting on the public to support the Fund with cash and kind.

