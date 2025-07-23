1 hour ago

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), a civil society organisation focused on extractive sector accountability, has called on the government to exercise caution in granting tax concessions to Atlantic Lithium for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project, warning that Ghana could lose significant revenue if proper checks are not enforced.

The NRGI raised concerns on Tuesday, July 23, 2025, during an interview with Citi News, as Parliament prepares to ratify the final terms of Atlantic Lithium’s mining lease. The company is currently seeking revised fiscal terms, citing falling global lithium prices as justification.

Dennis Gyeyir, NRGI’s Country Manager, noted that the original 2023 agreement with the company had not been ratified by Parliament and insisted that any fiscal reliefs must be based on independently verified data—not company-submitted figures.

“Any tax relief should not be granted without rigorous scrutiny. The country could end up forfeiting substantial revenue. If Ghana decides to offer relief, it should be well-targeted—not a blanket concession,” Gyeyir warned.

NRGI has proposed a responsive tax regime tied to global lithium price movements—offering flexibility when prices decline and ensuring greater returns to Ghana when prices rise. This approach, they say, would better protect the country’s long-term economic interests.

Mr. Gyeyir also emphasized the need for full transparency in assessing the company’s cost assumptions and revenue projections.

“Renegotiations must be based on independently verified evidence, not just claims made by the company,” he said.

The Institute further stressed that any renegotiated agreement must preserve existing community benefit arrangements, including local ownership stakes and compensation mechanisms.

“The community’s share must not be diluted. It is one of the few effective channels for ensuring local people benefit from this project,” Gyeyir stated.

He also called for stronger anti-transfer pricing provisions and tighter cost-control clauses in the revised agreement, citing the risk of revenue erosion through inflated expenditures and cross-border profit shifting.

Atlantic Lithium is currently engaged in talks with the Ghanaian government to revise the fiscal terms of its Ewoyaa Lithium Project. The original lease was granted in October 2023, when global lithium prices were significantly higher. With prices now falling, the company is requesting changes to the terms to reflect market realities and ensure continued investment viability.

On July 16, 2025, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, informed Parliament that Cabinet had approved the start of negotiations on the lease’s fiscal terms. He described the Ewoyaa project as a strategic investment that could drive job creation and economic growth, particularly in the Central Region.

However, the NRGI insists that such economic benefits must not come at the expense of proper oversight, fiscal discipline, and community rights.

“We must be strategic and evidence-driven in all decisions. Ghana’s natural resource wealth must benefit both current and future generations,” Gyeyir concluded.