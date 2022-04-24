33 minutes ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the general public, particularly parents, guardians and their school children, to beware of the tricks of persons exploiting the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Monday morning, the GES Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa noted that some unscrupulous persons have developed websites which they are using to dupe students into thinking they are going to be placed in their schools of choice.

He added that there are others who are giving the parents and their children false hope and taking monies from them.

According to the GES Director-General, all these are fraudulent schemes used by some persons to woo innocent people.

He emphatically stated that, "we have made it clear that no one has to pay before it's done'' and admonished the public to report any person or entity that demands money or uses any website aside the recommended website indicating they are going to place their wards in a Senior High School(SHS)/Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) to the Police for their immediate arrest.