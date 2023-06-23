1 hour ago

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has undertaken a regional sensitization workshop on the National Apprenticeship Policy and the upcoming National Apprenticeship Porgramme under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project.

The event which took place at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Tuesday, 20th June 2023, had participants from the university as well as some master craft persons and their apprentices.

As part of the transformation agenda of the government to ensure that the youth have alternative pathways to education and skills training, apprenticeship has been adopted as one avenue for skills development.

The need therefore to ensure that apprenticeship is demand-driven, standardized, quality assured, coordinated, and regulated has been one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Education and CTVET. It is in light of this that this policy was developed and CTVET which has the mandate for TVET in Ghana is undertaking this exercise to sensitize their stakeholders about the contents of the policy, as well as, to create awareness about the Ghana Jobs and Skills Apprenticeship Programme/

This policy is in line with the many interventions of the Government to promote skills, and to improve the productivity and competitiveness of Ghana’s skilled workforce for economic transformation.

The implementation of this policy will contribute to the creation of opportunities for increased female participation in skills development and entrepreneurship and also prepare the youth for gainful employment.

Speaking at the event, Albert Opare, the Head of Corporate Affairs for CTVET indicated that, the regional sensitization workshops will take place in all regions across the country.

He further indicated that the Government plans to provide free training for 50,000 master craftsmen and apprentices to upgrade their skills between now and 2026 as part of efforts to boost technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.

Mr. Opare further indicated that the Government of Ghana has previously provided free apprenticeship training to over 18,000 master craftswomen who have so far benefitted from the initiative known as the Ghana TVET Voucher Project (GTVP), which was executed under the Ghanaian-German Financial Cooperation.

He was emphatic that, given the needed support and acceptance, the TVET sector stood the chance of turning the nation’s economy within the shortest possible time.