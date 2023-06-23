1 hour ago

The Head of Corporate Affairs for CTVET, Mr. Albert Opare has indicated that the National Apprenticeship Policy which is being implemented by CTVET will contribute immensely to enhancing apprenticeship in Ghana for better employability and productivity.

According to him, ensuring that people had the skills that could create jobs was the focus of TVET.

He made these remarks during a sensitization workshop organized at the Sunyani Technical University in the Bono Region.

“The government puts in policies that will support right skills development because if we trained for the past and we don’t train for the current system and then the future, then we won’t create jobs,” he said.

He said the ultimate aim of the TVET transformational agenda was to create jobs and provide the support industry needed.

Mr. Opare indicated that the mandate of the CTVET was to regulate, promote and administer TVET for transformation and innovation for sustainable development. CTVET as part of this mandate has designed an apprenticeship training programme that will provide free for about 50,000 master craftsmen and apprentices to upgrade their skills under the ongoing Ghana Jobs and Skills Project by the end of 2026.

Mr. Opare also made mentioned that the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project is a 200 million dollar Government of Ghana project which seeks to support skills development and job creation across the country through apprenticeship training for jobs, entrepreneurship and small enterprise support, and operationalization of Ghana Labour Market Information System. The Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP) would provide at least 199,500 to 252,000 jobs.

The US $200 million was raised through a financing agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA)/ World Bank Group.

Component One of the program, he explained, involved apprenticeship training for jobs, while Component Two comprised the provision of entrepreneurship and micro and small enterprise support for jobs.

He further intimated that apprenticeship as a tool in the development of the capacity of the youth for socio-economic development has been heavily under-utilized even though legal and regulatory frameworks exist to support its practice. Ghana has ratified many international protocols and conventions that require the country to harness apprenticeship as a tool for socio-economic development.

‘’The Constitution also provides the framework for the enactment of appropriate legislation for the education and skills development of the youth. Ghana has a statutorily mandated body (CTVET) and strong collaboration with international organizations like the International Labour Organization (ILO) to support the apprenticeship practice hence a national policy to harmonize and coordinate all apprenticeship practice is much expedient’’ he added.