28 minutes ago

The Cuban government has agreed to assist Ghana with a medical brigade made up of specialist doctors, nurses and medicines to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if Ghana makes a formal request in that direction.

This follows an intervention by the African Union (AU) Commission through its Deputy Chairperson, Mr Kwesi Quartey, on behalf of Ghana.

The commission is, therefore, encouraging the Government of Ghana to put in a formal request to the Cuban government to that effect.

Mr Quartey made this known in a letter of commendation signed by him and dated March 30, 2020 to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on efforts he had put in so far against the disease.

The letter stated that the seriousness with which the President was addressing the COVID-19 challenge was impressive and heartwarming.

“Ghana can seek decisive help from friendly nations which have been through similar trails such as China. We can equally learn from Cuba and the Cuban Biotechnological Institute which has developed medicines such as Interferon 25 and co-produced by virtue of a joint venture with China for the treatment of persons infected,” the letter counselled.

Confirmed cases

Ghana, as of Wednesday, April 1, had a total of 195 confirmed cases with five deaths.

The government’s effort to curb the spread of the infection has seen restriction of movement measures being implemented in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Kasoa and surrounding communities.

“My interactions with the Cuban Ambassador to the AU, through whom I made the request, received positive feedback asking the Ghanaian government to articulate its specific needs and communicate these needs so they can be addressed promptly,” Mr Quartey said in an email response to the Daily Graphic to clarify the form the assistance was to take.

Cuba support services

Cuba has so far offered support to countries such as Jamaica, Italy, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Grenada and Suriname which are all struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in healthcare systems around the world being stretched to the point of near collapse.

The Caribbean country has over the years trained hundreds of Ghanaian students in medicine.

Mr Quartey remained hopeful that Ghana would initiate the process for support early, which he said could go a long way to help the recovery process and bring the country’s economy back to normalcy.