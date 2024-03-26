1 hour ago

The Karaga Security Council in the Northern region has imposed a curfew in response to a clash between locals of Karaga and military personnel.

The clash led to the unfortunate death of one individual and left three others injured.

The conflict reportedly arose when a new regent was appointed following the passing of a self-proclaimed chief within the community.

Supporters gathered at the regent’s residence on Monday, March 25, to show their allegiance, prompting intervention from the military to disperse the crowd and prevent any potential unrest.

Unfortunately, the situation deteriorated rapidly, with some individuals allegedly throwing projectiles at the military, resulting in further escalation and ultimately gunfire, leading to the loss of life.