5 hours ago

A Research Analyst with the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Fritz Moses, says the current amount consumers pay for electricity is woefully inadequate to sustain the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr. Moses indicated that an increment in tariffs will generate enough revenue to keep ECG afloat.

“The amount of money we pay for power in this country is woefully inadequate to sustain the operations of ECG, NEDCO and GRIDCo.”

A former Minister of Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has indicated that Ghana risks returning to the dreaded days of erratic power outages known as ‘dumsor’ in the next two years if government fails to address the issue of power generation capacity.

The Pru East legislator contended that despite the fast-growing rate of power demand and consumption, there has not been a commensurate increase in supply capacity, putting the country at risk of a crisis.

The government however downplayed his claims saying the country will not return to the days of erratic power supply.

The IES Research Analyst says the recent power outages in the country is due to insufficient buffer supply, meager utility tariffs and system losses.

“We do not have enough power. We may get to a position where without additional power, we may not be able to meet the entire generation needs of the country. If you are able to cut down on all these impediments, then we can generate more power.”

The Electricity Company of Ghana recently indicated its readiness to go after about 30 private and public institutions that owe it GHS 120 million.

The institutions include the Ghana Airport, University of Ghana, Accra International Conference Center (AICC), Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Parliament.

Some of these institutions owe as much as about GHS 45 million and have not shown any commitment despite receiving disconnection notices from ECG, according to Citi News sources.

Source: citifmonline.com