3 hours ago

Scores of customers have massed up at the premises of the three major telecom companies to express worry over punitive actions taken against them by the government

The customers say, they are unable to make phone calls, while others lament about their inability to access electronic cash in their accounts.

The National Communications Authority earlier this week directed the telecommunications companies to penalise persons yet to register their SIM cards.

The sanctions are beginning to bite hard, as there is a mad rush to have SIM cards registered.

Some are frustrated with the punitive actions, including persons who say they have successfully linked their SIM cards with their Ghana cards but have still been affected by the sanctions, and are calling on mobile network operators to ensure the challenges are addressed.

Persons who fail to comply with the directive would have their SIM cards blocked after September 30.

The window for the re-registration of SIM cards was extended further to September 30 following intense pressure on the government.

Data from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has revealed that as of August 20, 2022, only 5,861 persons had completed the biometric capturing for the re-registration exercise, compared to over 235,000 who had registered as of July 28th, two days before the extension was announced.

Source: citifmonline