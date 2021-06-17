1 hour ago

Officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, have intercepted three rifles concealed in some consignments at the Golden Jubilee Terminal of the Tema Port.

The officials say the rifles were hidden in barrels that contained items declared as personal effects.

Speaking to Citi News, an Examination Officer with the Customs Division of GRA, Charles Okrah, said investigation is underway to unravel how the rifles were mixed up with the personal effects.

“We found three weapons concealed in a consignment. They were concealed in three barrels as part of personal effects. As an examination officer, it is our duty to examine every consignment to ensure that what a person has declared to Customs is the same as it is at the Port so that we can check what they have paid for as against what they have declared to us. It’s part of the job we do every day. We found three weapons. We have handed them over to my boss. Investigations are underway,” he added.

This comes on the back of heightened surveillance in parts of the country following information picked up about a potentialCustoms intercept 3 rifles hidden in personal effects at Tema Port terrorist attack in Ghana.

There are reports of a potential terrorist attack in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.

The Upper East Regional Security Council has however allayed the fears of inhabitants following the alert issued.

GRA confirms seizure of 436 pistols and ammunition at Tema Port

This is not the first time weapons have been seized at the Tema Port.

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in October 11, 2020, seized pistols and ammunition at the Tema Port.

The arms and ammunition were concealed in personal effects made up of clothing, shoes and bags among other items.

A statement from the GRA at the time said the Authority in collaboration with some state authorities at the Tema Port impounded a 20-footer container containing 436 pistols, 26 packs of 50 pieces of ammunition and 1(40millimetre) piece of pepper spray, that were illegally imported from Turkey into Ghana.

GRA in the statement signed by its Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Florence Asante, stated that the arms were detected during a physical examination on October 9, 2020, at the Terminal Three facility by officials of the Tema Command of Customs.

Source: citifmonline.com