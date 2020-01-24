2 hours ago

Bulldog’s description of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “the worst president ever” has triggered a response from Andy Dosty as the veteran radio presenter and disc jockey asserts that the artiste manager, known to be a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is hitting below the belt.

“How long has this man been in office?” the Hitz FM presenter asked on his show, Friday. “How long has Nana Akufo-Addo been in office that they expect too much from this man. I just don’t understand. The man has just been around for three years. In his first year, people started bombarding him…”

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, as the artiste manager is known in real life, in an interview with 3FM’s MzGee was puzzled about the refusal of Akufo-Addo to resign as president, having failed to fight corruption, redeem the Ghanaian people from economic quagmire, among other things.

“We all know most politicians are liars but Akufo-Addo seemed or looked like he was going to be different. He is the worst president ever. He and his hypeman Bawumia… What job does he do? This is a man who should be behind bars. They went to the North to go and share food that has expired to people,” Bulldog fumed.

But Andy Dosty, one of the 30 tourism ambassadors unveiled in 2017 to lead the promotion of the country’s culture and tourism locally and internationally is of the view that the president’s inability to execute all promises does not warrant such a description.

“There is always a campaign promise. Each party comes up with campaign promises and they don’t fulfill all of them. But to say he’s the worst president… I think the bashing is too much,” he stated.

‘4 more for Nana’

President Akufo-Addo while addressing a large crowd of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in Accra to climax the national delegates conference of the party on December 22, 2018, appealed to Ghanaians to give him four more years to enable him to continue the good work he has begun.

He said three years of his administration had seen a lot of developments, for which reason he was hopeful that Ghanaians would retain the NPP in power when the country goes to the polls in December 2020.

“What I have seen, which encourages me, is the strong support of the Ghanaian people for the work that we have done. All over the country, everywhere that I go, I am being met by large crowds of enthusiastic people. They are the one who began the cry: “four more for Nana”.

“The transformation that the people of Ghana looking for cannot take place without the NPP in office. Our party is the only party capable of engineering and masterminding the transformation of Ghana to a prosperous and forward-looking country and economy,” Akufo-Addo remarked.

Meanwhile, Ghana has ranked 80 out of 180 countries/territories on the 2019 global Corruption Perception Index, (CPI), according to Transparency International (TI).

According to the report, Ghana scored 41 out of a possible clean score of 100. This year’s score of 41 shows that Ghana’s score remained the same compared to its CPI 2018 score (41).

Ghanaweb