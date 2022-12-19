7 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished the newly elected executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to cut their celebrations short and start work towards victory in 2024 immediately.

In his closing remarks at the 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress, he stated that “The first thing I will say is that this celebration must be very short”.

“We must cut the celebration short and set to work immediately.”

He said the upcoming polls will be “the most critical elections with the highest stakes”.

“And this executive is going to oversee that election.”

He commended the delegates saying “Some people say ‘Fear Delegates’ but I believe that the delegates have the best wisdom and they have spoken and told us what they want and it is our duty to work with the blueprint that they have given us.

“These gentlemen and women here have been elected by the delegates to serve a mandate till 2026.”