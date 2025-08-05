4 hours ago

The West African Regional Director of CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, has expressed support for Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George’s directive to MultiChoice Ghana to reduce its subscription fees by 30% or risk regulatory sanctions.

The Minister recently issued an ultimatum to the pay-TV operator, warning that its broadcasting licence could be suspended if it fails to implement the price cut by August 7. He accused MultiChoice Ghana—operators of DSTV—of maintaining unfair and exorbitant pricing, despite the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the U.S. dollar.

Speaking on The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Monday, August 4, Mr. Adomako said MultiChoice should have voluntarily adjusted its subscription prices to reflect the improved exchange rate.

“The cedi has significantly appreciated against the dollar. MultiChoice should have responded by lowering prices, even without ministerial pressure,” he stated.

While affirming his belief in market-driven economies, Adomako argued that government intervention is warranted when markets fail to produce fair outcomes.

“Of course, I believe in a free market, but when the market does not yield optimal results, that’s what we call market failure,” he explained. “In this case, the government’s call for a price reduction is justified.”

Mr. Adomako further pointed out that MultiChoice currently enjoys a dominant position in Ghana’s pay-TV sector, with little to no real competition. This, he said, allows the company to earn excessive profits, often referred to as “monopoly rent.”

“MultiChoice is reaping monopoly profits. If the market had healthy competition, the company wouldn’t be able to maintain these high prices,” he added.

The ongoing standoff between the government and MultiChoice Ghana continues, with the August 7 deadline looming for the company to adjust its pricing or face possible licence suspension.