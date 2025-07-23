1 hour ago

Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has called on the Government of Ghana to urgently declare road traffic crashes a public health emergency, following alarming statistics released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 23, the West African Regional Director of CUTS International, Appiah Adomako Kusi, warned that failure to act swiftly could lead to further loss of lives.

“If we do not act now, we are complicit in the next tragedy,” Mr. Kusi stated. “CUTS stands ready to support the government through research, advocacy, and community engagement — but we need political will, coordination, and urgency.”

“No one will work at night if the roads are death traps. Road safety is as important to a 24-hour economy as power and internet access,” he added.

Ashanti, Accra, and Eastern Regions Lead in Crash Numbers

Gender Disparity in Road Fatalities

He emphasized that road safety should be treated with the same level of national priority as electricity and internet access, especially in the context of Ghana's ambition to build a 24-hour economy.The call comes in response to NRSA data, which indicates that eight people die daily from road crashes in Ghana. Between January and June 2025, there were 7,289 reported crashes, leading to 1,504 deaths and over 8,300 injuries.The regional breakdown from the NRSA reveals the Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of incidents during the first half of 2025, with 2,210 cases, closely followed by Greater Accra (2,205) and the Eastern Region (1,032).The data also exposed a significant gender gap in road crash fatalities. In June 2025 alone, 187 males (79%) and 50 females (21%) were killed — a stark 4:1 ratio. From January to June, 1,179 men (78%) and 325 women (22%) died as a result of traffic-related accidents.

CUTS International believes these figures highlight a national crisis that demands immediate and coordinated government intervention.