57 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has defended the controversial Cybersecurity Amendment Bill and the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill currently before Parliament, insisting that the proposed laws are not intended to suppress press freedom or intimidate journalists, but rather to safeguard the country’s information ecosystem and protect citizens from digital harm.

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Saturday, President Mahama emphasized that his government remains committed to protecting media freedom and ensuring accountability within the digital space.

His comments come amid heightened public criticism from media stakeholders and civil society groups, who have described the bills as potential threats to free expression and independent journalism.

“I want to say it is with great pride that I stand before you today, not only as President of the Republic but also as a dedicated and proud member of the Ghana Journalists Association,” President Mahama said.

“Let me be unequivocal—under my leadership, this government will neither sanction nor tolerate any form of intimidation, interference, or attacks on journalists. The proposed laws are to sanitise our digital space, not to silence dissent.”

The President explained that the rapid growth of digital platforms has come with complex challenges such as misinformation, defamation, impersonation, and cyberbullying.

He noted that while social media has expanded the space for free expression, it has also created loopholes that bad actors exploit to spread falsehoods and endanger national security.

“The same digital tools that democratize information now also enable hate, defamation, impersonation, and cyberbullying,” he cautioned.

“The Cybersecurity Amendment Bill 2025 and the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill are not meant to restrict expression, but to safeguard citizens and uphold truth in the digital realm.”

President Mahama further assured journalists and civil society groups that their concerns about the bills would be addressed transparently.

“Our aim is to extend the ethical standards of traditional journalism into the digital space without infringing on constitutional freedoms.

“Freedom of expression does not include the freedom to ruin reputations or incite violence. The boundaries of free speech end where speech endangers peace and human dignity,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent drop in global press freedom rankings, the President admitted that the country’s record has deteriorated since its high point in 2016 and 2017, when it was celebrated as a beacon of media independence in Africa.

He, however, pledged to restore Ghana’s reputation as a champion of press freedom.

“The 2025 Press Freedom Index, reflecting the conditions of the press in 2024, recorded another unfortunate decline, signalling that our recovery remains fragile,” he said.

“Ghana faces a defining choice—to accept this gradual slide or to consciously reclaim our place as Africa’s torchbearer of media freedom. My administration has chosen the latter.”

President Mahama also announced progress in investigations into violent incidents against journalists during the 2020 elections.

According to him, 21 individuals have been identified, four arrested and released on bail, five remain on remand, and warrants have been issued for others still at large.

He disclosed that the Attorney General is reviewing the report to determine the appropriate legal actions and possible compensations for victims or their families.

In a move to improve relations between security agencies and the media, the President directed the Ministers responsible for Government Communications and National Security to establish a permanent forum for constructive engagement with journalists to prevent future confrontations.

The GJA Awards, held under the theme “Securing Press Freedom in a Digital Era,” celebrated outstanding journalists whose work has advanced truth, transparency, and public accountability.

President Mahama lauded the GJA’s contribution to Ghana’s democratic growth, describing journalists as “pillars of transparency and justice.”

He urged media practitioners to uphold integrity, accuracy, and fairness in their work, stressing that journalism’s credibility depends on responsible reporting.

“Too often, the race to break a story first results in unverified publications and damage to reputations,” he warned. “We must strengthen both internal and cross-media systems for verifying stories and making corrections.”

President Mahama concluded his address with a call for collaboration between government, media, and civil society to sustain the democratic gains while building a responsible and secure digital communication space.