4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has cautioned that the proposed Cybersecurity Amendment Bill could pose a significant threat to Ghana’s democratic freedoms.

His comments follow concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament, who allege that the government intends to use the draft legislation to criminalise free expression. The proposed bill reportedly seeks to make it an offence to post or share messages in online chat groups that are considered offensive or inciteful.

The Minority has linked the move to former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent directive to trace the IP addresses of individuals spreading hate speech or inciting violence, as part of efforts to hold offenders accountable.

Speaking on Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV on Tuesday, October 28, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah expressed concern about the growing use of criminal sanctions to address online expression.

He cited recent arrests of TikTok users and the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye over controversial social media comments, as examples of an emerging trend.

He argued that civil remedies, rather than criminal laws, should be used to deal with such matters.

“Today, it appears it’s being done to NPP members, so there are a lot of people who don’t care. We’re gradually getting into dangerous territory. I pray for you if you allow such a law to pass,” he warned.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP urged lawmakers to reconsider the proposed legislation, stressing that criminalising speech could easily be abused by future administrations and undermine Ghana’s democratic principles.