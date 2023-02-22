1 hour ago

A charity organization, the Cynthia Adjei Foundation, which aims at providing financial support to any individual who has business ideas has supported some widows whose businesses collapsed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the NGO represented business capital to over 40 wodows to help revive their businesses.

The beneficiaries received a business capital of not less than GHC2,000 each, with an interest-free loan to invest in their businesses.

They expected to refund the capital on the weekly installment of GHC85.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Cynthia Adjei said that they started the Foundation during the outbreak of covid-19 in 2021 when she realized that many women have been affected.

According to her, she decided to intervene to offer some convenience to women in Ghana.

"Initially 100 women benefited from the interest-free loan in Greater Accra, given the loan for two years of which they are expected to make weekly installment payments within six months," she said.

Mrs. Cynthia Adjei added that the Foundation has assisted to capacitate and empower widows to live meaningful and relevant lives in society and become economically sound.

The founder also sensitized the beneficiary widows on the proper utilization of time in their workplace saying it will be prudent to avoid devoting all their time in churches waiting for miracles to happen to double their income instead of being at work.

Mrs.Cynthia Adjei reiterated that the Foundation is targeting to assist over 500 women with business capital across the length and breadth of the country by the end of 2023.

She, however, advised the beneficiaries to inculcate the habit of saving to enable their businesses to revive.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Foundation for assisting the widows in this era.