D Black says he is bored, annoyed and cannot wait to be home having stayed outside the shores of Ghana for seven weeks.

The musician’s plans to embark on a media tour in the United States of America ahead of the release of his album was thwarted following the outbreak of Coronavirus which subsequently led to the imposition of restrictions on movements.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 7th televised address on Ghana’s fight against the pandemic extended the closure of the country’s borders for two more weeks, effective April 20 to ensure that there is no risk of importation of the virus.

Speaking to TV3’s MzGee from the US, the rapper said he is itching to fly back to his motherland.

“I’m very annoyed and tired of this place. I wish I was home. With me, there is no other country I can live in besides Ghana. So to be in another country under these conditions is not really the best for me. I’m tired, I’m tired, I’m tired,” he stated.

On how he planned his tour, D Black said: “This year, I’m putting out an album so I was doing a media tour ahead of releasing the singles the videos for the album. I started in DC [Washington, D.C.], I went to Miami, I was doing LA [Los Angeles] next; the lockdown started and events started getting postponed… Everything had to be put on hold. I flew from LA to DC to get back to Ghana but unfortunately the borders in Ghana have been closed, flights were not moving in so I stopped until further notice.”

The Black Avenue Muzik boss, known in real life as Desmond Kwesi Blackmore said although he is keeping safe, the expenditure has increased because of the restrictions association with the pandemic.

“I got an apartment here but it’s financially draining. These are expenses we didn’t expect to incur so it is financially draining,” he remarked.

“Everybody is worried but I’m in touch with the family every day. I’m only grateful that everybody is taking care of themselves… I just pray everything will goes smoothly and we get back home.”

Meanwhile Sarkodie who is also stuck outside the jurisdiction is pleading with the president to open the borders for at least a day to enable citizens stuck outside the country to return home.

“Mr president @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic, we appreciate your effort. But please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls,” his tweet on April 21 read.

The plea has however been criticized by a section of the public who are scared more virus will be imported should the president adhere to the request.Ghanaweb