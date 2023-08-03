32 minutes ago

Major League Soccer’s Most Decorated Club D.C United will host Ghanian Premier League Champions Medeama SC in a club friendly match at Audi Field on Saturday, October 14,2023.

This unique matchup between two historic teams will magnify the celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on-sale on to the general public today (August 1, 2023) at 2:00 PM EST and be purchased @ticketmaster.com

“D.C. United are thrilled to bring another storied and well-followed international club to our home of Audi Field and to our local community of Washington, D.C.,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations, D.C. United. “Soccer is a global sport,and this matchup against a historic Ghanaian clublike Medeama SC will help us further grow the game in our region and provide another diverse experience for our fanbase.”

As One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

ABOUT MEDEAMA SC

Medeama Sporting Club is a Ghanaian professional football club based in Tarkwa, Western Region that currently competes in the Ghana Premier League. The club, established in 2002, was formerly known as Kessben F.C. before changing its name to Medeama Sporting Club in 2011. Medeama are the 2022-2023 Ghana Premiere League champions, have represented the West African country twice in the CAF Confederation Cup, have earned a top-four-finish on two occasions in five years, and are widelyregarded as a powerhouse in Ghanaian football.

“This great game which is part of Ghana Week DC not only bridges the gap between Ghana and the USA, but also serves as a shining beacon of unity and collaboration, showcasing the spirit of the Beyond the Return project we are embarking on,”said Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority. “Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie.”

The match will take place at the iconic 20,000-seat LEED certified new home of D.C., located in the fastest growing area in downtown D.C., the Capitol Riverfront. An entertainment and event destination 365-days, Audi Field hosts over 100 events year-round. Complete with a brand new FanDuel sportsbook, Audi Field houses corporate outings, and world class international sporting events from D.C. United, the Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders, to Premier League Lacrosse and College Football, and many more.

For more information on the friendly and instructions on visiting Audi Field for the match you can visit: www.audifield.com.

About D.C. United

