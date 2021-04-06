20 minutes ago

The Chief of the Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council of State, Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, will today launch the 50th-anniversary celebrations of his ascension to the throne.

He was enstooled in August 1971 aged 26 years after completing Opoku Ware School (O Levels), Achimota Secondary School (Sixth Form) as well as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he studied Electrical Engineering.

He worked briefly with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) before consigning his energies to the throne and helping to develop and transform his traditional area.

A high level of delegation from all walks of life have started arriving at the palace in Juaben as the chief is expected to unveil his team of planning committee members headed by the Dzasihene, Nana Owusu Yentumi Akyempem.

A year-long activity is expected to be announced by the Chief which is billed to end on December 4, 2021.

