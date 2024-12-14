1 hour ago

The 8th edition of the Eastern Music Awards has come to a close, with DaasebreBa Kwame taking home the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

The event, which was held at the Centre for National Culture, Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, was a night of assorted entertainment, featuring performances from various musicians, dancers, and other talented acts.

The night began with a red carpet session hosted by Sister Sandy of the Multimedia Group of Companies, where nominees and patrons shared their thoughts and expectations for the night. King Kweku Mensah of Media General took on the role of MC for the evening, guiding the audience through the various performances and award presentations.

The main event kicked off with a performance by C-Clark, followed by the awards session, where winners in various categories were announced. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to KK Fosu, recognizing his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.

The night ended on a high note with a performance by Wendy Shay, the Queen of the Shay Gang Movement.

Other notable winners of the night included Georgina Osei, who took home the Gospel Song of the Year award for her song "Ayeyi", and Kobby Bless, who won the Gospel Act of the Year award. In the High Life category, DaasebreBa Kwame's song "Akonomaba" won Song of the Year, while he also took home the Artiste of the Year award.

The Afro-Pop category saw 2KHAY winning Song of the Year for "Bo Nor (Cindarella)", while Rany Dopesongz took home the Act of the Year award. In the Hip Life category, Real Longation's song "No Yawa" won Song of the Year, while Khofi Tonda won the Act of the Year award.

The Reggae/Dancehall category saw Kojo Sec winning Song of the Year for "Adwubi," while Pappy Jonah took home the Eastside Song of the Year award for "Hold the Bed (Ta Ta Ta)." The Best Collaboration of the Year award went to C Clark ft. K0O NTakra for their song "Bossu".

Other winners of the night included Pappy Jonah, who won the Most Promising Act of the Year award, Emrys, who took home the Rap Act of the Year award; and 2KHAY, who won the Album/EP of the Year award for "Hustle and Harmony."

The Eastern International Act of the Year award went to Gyasehene Fire Man, while Yaw Slay Camp won the Male Vocalist of the Year award.

Kapt Omega took home the Campus Act of the Year award, and Park N Pork Pub won the Best Pub/Night Club of the Year award.

Wendy Shay was crowned the Eastern Pride of the Year, while King Paluta's song "Aseda" won the Most Viral Song of the Year award. Stonebwoy took home the Most Influential Act of the Year award, and Nene Styler won the Songwriter of the Year award for his song "Feelings".

In the technical categories, Koo Ntakra ft. Yaa Pono's music video "Guy Remix" won the Music Video of the Year award, while Dhizaina (DPM Films) took home the Video Director of the Year award. Smuchiz Beatz won the Sound Engineer of the Year award for his work on Real Longation's song "Men Checker Wo," and K. Joe Beatz won the Music Producer of the Year award for his work on Katkiz's song "Wanum."