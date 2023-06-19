2 hours ago

A group calling itself Wasipe Youth Forum in the North Gonja District of the Savanna Region is calling on the National Security to, as a matter of urgency, withdraw police deployment from the Daboya community.

Four suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, June 17 after an earlier swoop which saw 118 suspects arrested this month.

In their bid to register their displeasure over the recent arrests and what they described as continuous abuse and torture of residents, the aggrieved youth thronged the principal streets of Daboya burning lorry tyres to demonstrate.

“Their Rambo style of arresting innocent residents is unprofessional and an outright infringement on our human rights and the National Peace Council must intervene,” the group said.

“We believe in our minds that the some big names at the presidency are hiding behind camera to sponsor the rift between Gonjas and Mamprusis.

“The torture and brutality meted out to our people by the police is an indication they have the backing of some big wigs.

“We are saddened that till now the security despite all the ill treatment and brutality imposed on the people, cannot tell the reason for their actions.”

The Lukula and Mempeasem communities were totally burnt following a renewed land dispute between Gonjas and Mamprusis.

The lands around the two communities fall under the Wasipe Traditional Area and the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.