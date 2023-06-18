3 hours ago

Dacia Sandero Goes Electric: Affordable, Efficient, and Coming in 2027

Dacia is set to launch its first full-size electric car, the Dacia Sandero, in 2027.

With a focus on affordability, the electric Sandero aims to maintain its position as a popular choice while adhering to safety and emissions regulations.

Find out how Dacia plans to keep costs low and prioritize efficiency in this electrifying transition.

Introduction:

Dacia, the Romanian automaker known for its budget-friendly vehicles, is preparing to make a significant leap into the world of electric cars.

Following the successful introduction of the Dacia Spring EV in 2021, the company is now turning its attention to electrifying its main model lines.

The next-generation Dacia Sandero, slated for a 2027 release, will be the brand's first full-size electric car, promising affordability and efficiency without compromising on utility and practicality.

In this article, we delve into Dacia's electrification strategy, highlighting the company's commitment to low-cost electric vehicles and their plans for the forthcoming electric Sandero.