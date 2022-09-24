14 hours ago

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba has embarked on a tour of his radio station (DLFM 106.9), a few weeks after its inauguration.

In the company of his young son, the celebrated veteran highlife singer was welcomed by the radio station’s manager and introduced to the employees who were particularly delighted to meet ‘Daddy Lumba Junior' for the first time.

In a video shared on the singer’s YouTube page, parts of the newly opened complex were on full display, including the brown and yellow-themed studio of the radio station which is still running a test transmission.

Daddy Lumba was clad in white apparel from head to toe, while his son wore a shirt with colours that represented that of the radio station.

Father and son exchanged pleasantries, interacted and took pictures with the workers, and sped off in their sleek Toyota land cruiser not long after.

In the particular video which announced their visit, the FM station was spotted sitting right opposite the Wisconsin University situated at North Legon.

Watch the video below: