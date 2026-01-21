11 hours ago

The children of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba have moved swiftly to quash social media speculation suggesting tension within the family following the filing of letters of administration at the Kumasi High Court.

In a joint statement released on January 20, 2026, the siblings rejected claims that their mother, Akosua Serwaa, acted without their knowledge or forged documents, emphasizing that the family remains united and harmonious.

The controversy emerged after Akosua Serwaa, alongside Daddy Lumba’s sister Ernestina Fosu and daughter Charlyn Fosu, filed letters of administration to oversee the management and distribution of the late musician’s estate.

Images of the legal documents circulated widely on social media, prompting some to allege that Serwaa had inserted her daughters’ names without consent and that discord had arisen between the first wife and the children.

Responding to these claims, the family stated:

“We are deeply troubled by comments and insinuations suggesting that we are in conflict with our mother, that there are plans to have her arrested for speaking or writing on our behalf, or that there is any form of tension between us and her. These claims are entirely false, malicious and without foundation.”

The statement also addressed allegations involving businessman Kenpong, who had been accused of harboring hidden motives for supporting Serwaa and the children. The family described such claims as “reckless, misleading and deeply unjust,” stressing that his support had been genuine.

Reaffirming their close bond, Daddy Lumba’s children declared:

“We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that our relationship with our mother is loving and intact. Our family is united. There is no conflict between our mother and us. Any claims suggesting otherwise are deliberate falsehoods.”

The family appealed to the public and social media users to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading rumours as they navigate the management of the late musician’s estate.

This statement marks a firm stand against misinformation, reinforcing that the legacy of Daddy Lumba continues to be honoured within a united family.