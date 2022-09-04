6 hours ago

The South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamakpor, has slammed the internal auditors for their role in the finance infractions witnessed over the years.

Responding to the new Auditor General’s findings highlighting more infractions in various government bodies, Mr. Dafeamakpor complained that internal auditors were not doing enough to ensure internal control measures for public finance.

“They [Internal auditors] are not doing their work, the Auditor General who sends men as external auditors to audit these books shouldn’t be uncovering this volume [of infractions],” the MP said.

A lawyer on the show, Martin Kpebu, sought to muster a defence for the internal auditors citing interference from above.

“So they have been kind of muzzled. They are there but they don’t have much independence and they are under-resourced and not properly motivated,” Mr. Kpebu argued.

But Mr. Dafeamakpor pushed back on this defence saying the internal auditors should be bolder.

“Do your work and let the head of the entity take issues with you,” he said.

“Then when they appear before the Public Accounts Committee, then they beg and that going forward they would not do that again. ”

Source: citifmonline