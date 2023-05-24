3 hours ago

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has issued a warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work hard if the party wants to win the 2024 general elections.

His comment followed the results of the just-ended byelection in Kumawu.

Mr Dafeamekpor indicated that the figures of the NDC in some of the polling centres in Kumawu were too low given the amount of campaign work the party did in those areas.

In a tweet, he said “This is to confirm that at Kumawu we didn’t record 3 or 4 votes as I earlier on indicated.

“I apologize for that but the figures were still too low in places as compared to the great effort that went in. It means we must all work extra hard as Executives & PCs if we’re to win 2024.”