9 hours ago

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills has clarified a sermon he preached last week that has been met with backlash on social media.

In the sermon, Heward-Mills made reference to the professional and unprofessional practice of the law, medicine, and the pastoral ministry.

He also made illustrations to clarify his points, but some people have interpreted these illustrations as being targeted at a specific person or case.

Heward-Mills has since issued a statement saying that his intention was not to smear any particular professional or individual, but to teach the word of God.

He has also apologized to anyone who may have been offended by his sermon.

“My intention as a preacher was not to smear any particular professional or individual but to teach the word of God. To the extent that any relationship has been drawn to any case pending in or out of court or to any individual or individuals, I consider it unfortunate and unintended, and I hereby disassociate myself from it, retract it and render my sincere apologies to anyone who may be affected by it,” he added.

Read the full statement below:

Source: citifmonline