The King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, has openly rejected an apology from the Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, over mounting tensions surrounding the recent power crisis in Tamale and controversial remarks made about residents.

The dramatic encounter unfolded at the Gbewaa Palace on Tuesday evening, ending with the Minister and his delegation being escorted out.

Sources present at the palace say the meeting, initially intended as a reconciliatory gesture, took a sharp turn when the Ya-Na expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of prolonged electricity outages in the Northern Region.

The King accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of neglecting the plight of residents and failing to discipline senior officials whose actions had inflamed tensions.

“You have gotten power. You have been voted and you are now misbehaving and putting people through hell,” the visibly angry Ya-Na told the Minister, according to eyewitness accounts.

His remarks came amid a wave of public frustration following days of erratic power supply, which have disrupted businesses and households across Tamale and surrounding areas.

The dispute stems from two recent incidents that have strained relations between the traditional leadership and the Energy Ministry.

First, the Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) was accused of misconduct in handling the crisis, sparking calls for his removal.

Second, Jinapor faced backlash for reportedly stating that “50% of Tamale residents are thieves” in reference to illegal electricity connections — a comment many saw as insulting and damaging to the city’s reputation.

When the Minister arrived at the palace with a delegation to apologize, hoping to mend ties and explain the government’s position, the Ya-Na refused to accept the gesture, instead delivering a sharp rebuke.

video surfaced online, the king was heard speaking at the background as his tone grew increasingly confrontational as he questioned why, despite being in power, the NDC government was allowing such hardship to persist in the north.