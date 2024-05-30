5 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has called for the resignation of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame.

He argues that Dame's continued stay in office is bringing the Office of the Attorney-General and the judiciary into disrepute.

"This tape is so bad; Dame should just tender his resignation and go. The longer he stays in office, the more these arguments and debates will continue, further tarnishing the reputation of the Office of the Attorney-General," he told Joy FM in an interview.

Kpebu also suggested that it would be prudent for both the Deputy Attorney-General and the Attorney-General to resign to cleanse the system.

"The longer they stay, the more they drag the judiciary, the Office of the Attorney-General, the government, and by extension, the whole of Ghana, into disrepute. A swift resignation would signal to the world that steps are being taken to restore confidence," Kpebu added.

He expressed discontent with Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah for defending his boss's decision to remain in office despite mounting calls for his resignation.

The call for resignation follows the release of an audio by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which captures Dame discussing a strategy to influence testimony in a high-profile financial crime case.

The leaked audio features Dame advising Richard Jakpa, the third accused in a trial that involves former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The two are accused of causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state.

The audio suggests that Dame instructed Jakpa to miss a court session to align with his travel plans.