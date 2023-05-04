2 hours ago

The Management of St Anne’s Hospital in Damongo has disclosed that it will be forced to close down the facility if power is not restored in good time.

NEDCO on Thursday, May 4, 2023, disconnected power to the facility which serves as the Municipal hospital due to unpaid debt.

Management of the hospital says it is the responsibility of the Government through the Ministry of Finance to pay electricity for the hospital as it is not allowed to bill patients for electricity.

Dr. Nelson Agboadoh, Medical director of the hospital told Citi News that NEDCO disregarded a communication from the Christian Health Association of Ghana CHAG which indicates an agreement with the government through the finance and energy ministries and the power distributors not to disconnect Health facilities.

“The facility itself does not pay electricity bills, we submit the bills to the government to pay, so we don’t bill patients for electricity. Recently we were told we owe so much so on 27th April, CHAG wrote to all facilities that the association, government and power distributors to exempt us from the exercise but NEDCO in Damongo went ahead and disconnected us.”

He warned they will be forced to close down the hospital if the power is not restored.

“If the electricity is not connected the hospital will come to a halt, we can’t do anything because we can’t sustain the buying of fuel, so we will all return to wherever we came from to work [because] there is nothing to do here.”

Source: citifmonline