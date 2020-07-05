28 minutes ago

Dan Botwe is Minister for Regional Re-organization and Development.

The Chief Executive of Okere District Assembly, Daniel Kenneth, has dismissed rumours that Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere Constituency Daniel Botwe has died.

The DCE said Dan Botwe is fine and the rumours should be treated with all the contempt they deserve.

Dan Botwe, who is also Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Kenneth said the Okere MP was discharged “by God’s grace” on Saturday.

“I wish to implore all concerned persons not to be alarmed and that he’s home with his family,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“Let us all continue to offer prayers of good health and long life for him.”

The devastation nature of the virus has seen some key public officials lose their lives.

Among these are the Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Anthony KK Sam, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Others like the Health Minister have recovered from the virus while some including President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo are in self-isolation.