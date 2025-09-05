5 hours ago

Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has urged the Black Stars technical team to hand more opportunities to home-based players, insisting their inclusion could spark a revival for the senior national team.

His comments come in the wake of Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday afternoon — a result that has intensified pressure on Otto Addo’s side.

Ghana were minutes away from securing victory in N’Djamena after Jordan Ayew’s 17th-minute strike, only for Ecua Celestin to net a late equaliser for the hosts in the 88th minute.

For the double-header against Chad and Mali, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was the only home-based player included in Otto Addo’s squad. But Quaye believes more locally-based talents deserve a chance at the top level.

“I will blame the defenders for the equalizer. They were just sleeping on duty. It’s time for us to bank our hopes on the local players,” Quaye told Bryt FM.

“Razak Simpson is a top defender and could have done us good against Chad. He could have prevented the Chadians from grabbing this equalizer,” the ex-Hearts of Oak defender added.

The Black Stars have since returned to Accra ahead of a crucial Matchday 8 encounter against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 16 points after seven matches, followed by Madagascar (13), Mali (12), Comoros (12), Central African Republic (5), while Chad prop up the table with just a single point.

Otto Addo’s men will wrap up their qualification campaign in October with games against the Central African Republic and Comoros.