Former Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye, has expressed displeasure with the club's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians have struggled this season, resulting in the dismissal of Dutch trainer Martinus Koopman after just 10 games in charge.

Hearts of Oak has managed two wins, suffered two losses, and drawn six games, currently sitting in 11th place on the league table with 12 points.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Dan Quaye attributed the team's struggles to a lack of experienced players.

Quaye emphasized the challenges of wearing the Hearts of Oak jersey and highlighted the need for players to give their all. He expressed the belief that, with time, the situation at Hearts of Oak could improve.

“Hearts of Oak need experienced players to excel. To wear the Hearts of Oak jersey is not something easy, just like any other traditional club in the country. However, when you are privileged to play for such clubs, you need to give your all," Quaye remarked.

He acknowledged the differences between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko but expressed confidence that, over time, the situation at Hearts of Oak could change.

As Hearts of Oak prepares to face Accra Lions in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League, Quaye's comments shed light on the challenges the team is facing and the potential benefits of adding experienced players to the squad.