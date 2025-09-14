8 hours ago

Starting Monday, September 15, 2025, the Dangote Refinery will begin direct petrol supply to 11 Nigerian states, marking a major shift in the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

The refinery will sell petrol at an ex-gantry price of ₦820 ($0.546) per litre, with free delivery to registered fuel stations. Recommended pump prices have been set at ₦841 ($0.56) per litre for Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, and ₦851 ($0.567) per litre for Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara. Supply will come directly from the Lagos mega-refinery, with plans to expand distribution nationwide as the company rolls out its fleet of 4,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks.

According to billionaires.africa, the initiative is projected to move up to 65 million litres of petrol daily, create an estimated 15,000 jobs, and cut fuel costs by over ₦1.7 trillion ($1.13 billion).

The announcement follows tensions with the Nigeria Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association, which had threatened to halt sales, citing concerns over potential market distortions. In addition, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers staged a two-day strike, later suspended after the Department of State Services brokered an agreement.

The deal, signed by Dangote executives, union leaders, and regulators, requires that refinery employees willing to unionise be allowed to do so by September 22 and prohibits retaliation against workers who participated in the strike.

Situated in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, the Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest single-train facility, with the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It has already begun sourcing crude under Nigeria’s naira-for-crude policy.

Industry analysts say the refinery’s direct entry into petrol sales could stabilise supply, revive closed fuel stations, and challenge the pricing dominance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).