Former Accra Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh showcased his attacking prowess in a stunning manner as he propelled FC Zurich to a commanding 5-1 victory against Schaffhausen in a pre-season match.

Barnieh, known for his mesmerizing skills during his time with Accra Hearts of Oak, displayed his ongoing excellence on the field by scoring two crucial goals, reigniting hopes for a successful season ahead for his new club.

The talented midfielder's electrifying performance left spectators ecstatic and provided a tantalizing glimpse of the impact he is poised to make in Zurich's upcoming campaign.

In the match played on Thursday morning, Schaffhausen took an early lead in the 2nd minute through Orges Bunjaku. However, FC Zurich quickly equalized in the 26th minute with a goal from Jonathan Okita.

Just before halftime, FC Zurich surged ahead with a goal from Nikola Boranijašević, making it 2-1.

After the break, Zurich continued their attacking play, leading to a third goal scored by Donis Avdijaj.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh then found the back of the net in the 69th and 88th minute, sealing a convincing 5-1 victory for FC Zurich.