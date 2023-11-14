1 hour ago

Ghanaian international Daniel Afriyie Barnieh showcased his impressive skills as FC Zurich secured a resounding away victory against Lugano in the Swiss top-flight.

The former Hearts of Oak attacker played a pivotal role in the match, contributing significantly to his team's success.

DR Congo international Jonathan Okita opened the scoring for FC Zurich just 14 minutes into the game, setting the tone for the visitors.

Shortly after, Lindrit Kamberi doubled the advantage, and FC Zurich went into halftime with a comfortable lead.

In the closing minutes of the match, Afriyie Barnieh played a key role, providing the assist for Antonio Marchesano to seal the victory for FC Zurich.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian has been a standout performer for FC Zurich this season, establishing himself as a key member of the squad. With two goals and two assists in 14 games so far, Barnieh continues to make a significant impact for his team.

Having joined FC Zurich from Hearts of Oak earlier this year, Afriyie Barnieh's impressive performances in the Ghanaian top-flight paved the way for his successful transition to the Swiss league.

His latest contribution in the away win highlights his growing influence in the team.