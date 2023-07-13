50 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has reached an agreement to join Turkish club Besiktas on an initial two-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

The deal will be finalized once Amartey completes his medical examination after agreeing on personal terms with the club.

As a free agent, Amartey will receive a sign-on fee for his move to Besiktas.

After a challenging season that led to Leicester City's relegation, the Ghanaian international has decided to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.

Amartey initially joined Leicester City from Danish club Copenhagen in 2016 for a reported fee of up to £6 million. He made an immediate impact, playing a crucial role in the team's memorable Premier League title triumph in his debut season.

Over his time at Leicester City, Amartey made over 100 appearances and scored two goals.

His contributions were instrumental in the club's recent achievements, including winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2021.

However, following Leicester City's relegation, Amartey expressed his desire to move on from the club.

Despite reported interest from Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, the 28-year-old defender has opted to continue his career with Besiktas.

Besiktas, a prominent club in Turkey, has been in negotiations with Amartey and is close to finalizing the transfer deal.

Amartey's move to Besiktas signifies a fresh start for the talented defender, who is eager to make significant contributions to the Turkish club's future success.