1 hour ago

Not only is Ghana's Daniel Amartey down and below the pecking order in the scheme of things at English Premier League side Leicester City FC.

The defender who has not featured in a competitive game this season is one of the least paid first team players at the Foxes.

Amartey since his recovery from a long term injury has lost his place in the Leicester City team and is weighing his options at the club.

He is yet to feature for the Foxes in any competition this term and manager Brendan Rodgers has shown clearly that he does not count on the versatile Ghanaian player.

Amartey is looking to get competitive minutes under his belt after being stuck on the sidelines since breaking his ankle in October 2018 and his only appearance this season has come for the under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

WAGES OF LEICESTER CITY PLAYERS BELOW: