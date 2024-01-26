4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has strongly denied allegations suggesting that he removed his Black Stars pictures from Instagram during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast due to frustration over lack of playing time.

Reports circulating during Ghana's group stage games at AFCON in Ivory Coast indicated Amartey's discontent with Coach Chris Hughton for choosing other center-backs over him.

While a verified Instagram account under the name Daniel Amartey displayed no pictures of him in a Black Stars jersey, the former Leicester City player clarified in an interview with Happy FM that the account does not belong to him.

“Why will I get angry and delete my Black Stars pictures? That will be childish. I was not angry when I was not playing.

That was the decision of the coach. People who follow me will know I barely post on Instagram,” Daniel Amartey said.

Amartey dismissed accusations of deleting pictures out of anger and emphasized his readiness to contribute to the national team when called upon, stating that he rarely posts on Instagram.