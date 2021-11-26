1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey helped his English Premier League side Leicester City beat Legia Warsaw in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday night.

Leicester City saw off Legia Warsaw to leap to the top of Group C and put themselves in pole position to reach the Europa League knockout stage with one game remaining.

The Foxes, who began the day bottom of the group, had the job done by the break at King Power Stadium, leading 3-1 after an open and entertaining first half.

Patson Daka and James Maddison put the hosts in charge before Filip Mladenovic responded after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mahir Emreli's penalty.

Wilfred Ndidi then headed in from a corner to re-establish the home side's advantage before a goalless second half.

Leicester lead the group on eight points, one above Spartak Moscow and Napoli after the Russian side won their meeting 2-1 on Wednesday.

Amartey has made 13 appearances for the Foxes this season across all competitions scoring once this season.