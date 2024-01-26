5 hours ago

Daniel Amartey, a stalwart defender for Ghana, has reaffirmed his dedication to serving his country by pledging to give his best whenever called upon to represent the Black Stars.

Despite Ghana's unfortunate early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the conclusion of the group stage, Amartey, who did not secure a starting position in any of the three games, remains undeterred.

Speaking to Happy FM, the former Leicester City man issued an apology to Ghanaians and expressed appreciation for the support during the group stage games at the 2023 AFCON.

“I love Ghana and whenever I am invited, I will come and play. We thank Ghanaians for supporting us. We are sorry things didn’t go as we wanted. All we can say is we thank them for supporting us,” Daniel Amartey said.

Emphasizing his commitment, he expressed a willingness to contribute to the team in any capacity and reiterated his desire for the best outcomes for Ghana.

Amartey also extended heartfelt apologies to the Ghanaian fans for the team's unanticipated performance and expressed gratitude for their continuous support during the 2023 AFCON group stage games.